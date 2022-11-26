Air France takes delivery of ‘Angers’, its twentieth Airbus A350-900

Air France continues to integrate latest-generation aircraft, with improved economic and environmental performance, into its fleet.

On 25 November 2022, the airline welcomed its twentieth Airbus A350-900 into its fleet, registration F-HTYT. The aircraft has rolled off the Airbus assembly line in Toulouse and has completed its ferry flight to Paris-Charles de Gaulle, where it will operate on the airline’s long-haul routes.

It will make its first commercial flight on November 26th 2022 to Lima (flight AF480).

The front of the fuselage bears the name “Angers”, a tribute to this city in the West of France once home to the kings of France.

Since 2019 and the delivery of its first Airbus A350, Air France has revived the tradition of naming its aircraft after French towns. Before « Angers », Air France named its previous 19 Airbus A350 « Toulouse », « Lyon », « Saint-Denis de la Réunion », « Nice », « Bordeaux », « Marseille », « Reims », « Dijon », « Saint-Malo », « Cannes », « Aubusson », « Pointe-à-Pitre », « Fort-de-France », « Chambord », « Cayenne », « Lille », « Menton », « Deauville » and « Biscarosse ».

In total, the airline has ordered 38 Airbus A350-900s, with deliveries continuing at a steady pace through 2025.

By 2030, the latest-generation aircraft (Airbus A350s, Boeing 787s, Airbus A220s) will make up 70% of the Air France fleet – compared to 7% today – thanks to an ambitious investment plan of one billion euros per year.

The latest generation of environmentally friendly aircraft

The Airbus A350-900 symbolises the transition to more sustainable air transport. It consumes 25% less fuel (2.5 litres per passenger per 100 kilometres) than an equivalent-sized, older airliner, thanks to the use of lighter materials: 53% composites and 14% titanium. Its noise footprint is also reduced by 40%.

The best of Air France onboard the Airbus A350

The Airbus A350 has 324 seats, with 34 in the Business cabin, 24 in the Premium Economy cabin and 266 in the Economy cabin.

On board, customers enjoy

a spacious cabin in Business, Premium Economy and Economy,

30% larger windows,

an optimised air pressure system, providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed air,

lighting adapted to the different phases of the flight.

To stay connected on board the Airbus A350, customers can access Air France CONNECT, the in-flight Wi-Fi service.

20 destinations to discover onboard the Airbus A350 this winter

This winter, the Air France Airbus A350 will serve 20 destinations on four continents on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle: Atlanta, Chicago, Miami and Seattle (United States), Montreal (Canada), Mexico City (Mexico), San José (Costa Rica), Lima (Peru), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Santiago de Chile (Chile), Conakry (Guinea), Bamako (Mali), Brazzaville (Republic of the Congo), Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Cairo (Egypt), Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), Delhi and Bangalore (India).