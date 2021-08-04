Air France strengthens services in Europe and the Caribbean for the Winter 2021 season

6 new routes on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe)

7 summer routes will continue for the 2021 winter season

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets

Air France is continuing to adapt its network and strengthen services to “leisure” destinations. After announcing the launch of flights to Zanzibar (Tanzania), Colombo (Sri Lanka) and Muscat (Oman), the airline will be operating 6 new routes for the 2021 winter season (October 2021 – March 2022), on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe).

New services for winter 2021:

On departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle: Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain): 2 weekly flights on Mondays and Saturdays as from 1 November 2021, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats. Rovaniemi (Lapland, Finland): up to 2 weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays, from 4 December 2021 to 5 March 2022, operated by Airbus A319 with 143 seats.



On departure from Paris-Orly: Berlin and Munich (Germany): daily flights as from 31 October 2021, operated by Airbus A318 with 131 seats. These services are in addition to the Air France flights from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

On departure from Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe): Montreal (Canada): 2 weekly flights on Tuesdays and Fridays (return from Montreal on Wednesdays and Saturdays) as from 23 November 2021, operated by Airbus A320 with 168 seats. New York (United States): 2 weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays (return from New York on Thursdays and Sundays) as from 24 November 2021, operated by Airbus A320 with 168 seats.



The summer routes between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seville (Spain), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), Tangiers (Morocco), Faro (Portugal), Djerba (Tunisia) and Krakow (Poland) will also be continued for the 2021 winter season.

As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets for travel until 31 December 2021.