Air France & SNCF Voyageurs mark 30 years of partnership with Flying Blue miles for TGV INOUI vouchers

Air France and SNCF Voyageurs celebrate 30 years of collaboration in 2025 by enhancing their Train+Air service and launching a world-first initiative: Flying Blue members can now convert their Miles into TGV INOUI travel vouchers (€25–€100) via the Flying Blue Store.

Since 2019, over 600,000 bookings have been made using the Train+Air service, which now connects 22 French stations to Paris airports. The most popular routes in 2024 were Lyon, Lille, and Strasbourg, mainly for flights to North America and the West Indies.

This move strengthens intermodal travel, promoting low-carbon transport and seamless connectivity between air and rail travel.