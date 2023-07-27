Air France signs a partnership with Alltheway for a remote baggage drop-off service in the Paris region

Air France now offers its customers the option of dropping off and checking in their baggage at locations in Paris and in the Paris region, prior to arriving at the airport. This service allows passengers to travel light and with greater peace of mind, without having to worry about their bags, which they collect once they have arrived at their destination.

This optional service calls on the expertise of Alltheway, an innovative start-up specializing in travel and mobility. It is already available in eight partner locations. Five ACCOR hotels located in the city centre offer this service – Novotel Tour Eiffel, Mercure Tour Eiffel, Novotel Les Halles, Mercure Montparnasse and Pullman Bercy. Baggage drop-off is also available at the main exhibition sites for major trade fairs such as Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Villepinte Exhibition Centre and the Palais des Congrès convention centre. More baggage drop-off points will soon be available in Paris.

Alltheway takes charge of customers’ baggage* at easily-accessible drop-off points and delivers them directly to the airline’s check-in desk at the airport. The baggage undergoes rigorous security checks at every stage of the process before being loaded onto the customer’s flight. From their Alltheway personal account, customers can track their baggage to the airport and subsequently to their destination using the “follow my bag” tool in the Air France application.

This service is available from 30 hours up to 4 hours before the flight’s departure, depending on the baggage drop-off location, and costs 25 euros for one bag, then 10 euros per additional bag. It is available on all flights operated by Air France on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle**. The company also wishes to develop this offer for flights departing from Paris-Orly. It is also working on a baggage check-in from home and baggage pick-up and delivery option to an address in Paris and the Paris region.

* depending on the customer’s baggage allowance and excluding special or bulky baggage items (pushchairs, golf bags, etc.) and cages for animals travelling in the hold.

** except for flights to Tel Aviv (Israel).