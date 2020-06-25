Air France schedules last Airbus A380 flight on 26 June. Summary of A380 operations (2009 – 2020)

In Routes online, Jim Liu reminds of the Airbus A380 operations of Air France since their inception in late 2009 until the last flight tomorrow (26 June 2020) due to an early retirement caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Air France tomorrow (26JUN20) plans to operate final Airbus A380 flight, as the Skyteam member accelerates retirement date for the type due to COVID-19. Planned A380 schedule on 26JUN20 as follows.

AF380 CDG1530 – 1745CDG 388

Air France in late-2009 launched Airbus A380 operation, operating Paris CDG – New York JFK. The inaugural flight on 20NOV09 was a charity flight, with seats sold through auction.

AF380 CDG1115 – 1320JFK 380 20NOV09

AF380 JFK2030 – 0955+1CDG 380 21NOV09

Between 2009 and 2020, AF A380 aircraft operated following routes, based on published schedule (effective dates based on Paris departure):

Paris CDG – Abidjan First flight listed on 28JAN14, followed by regular service from 26OCT14

Paris CDG – Atlanta First flight listed on 12DEC17, followed by regular service from 31MAR19

Paris CDG – Cancun One-off flight on 27NOV13

Paris CDG – Dubai Service operated during following period: 05DEC11 – 24MAR12, 31DEC18 – 27JAN19, 11MAR19 – 17MAR19

Paris CDG – Hong Kong 27MAY14 – 24MAR17

Paris CDG – Johannesburg First flight 17FEB10

Paris CDG – London Heathrow 12JUN10 – 30AUG20 (3 weekly, 4 weekly in July 2010)

Paris CDG – Los Angeles First flight 28MAY12

Paris CDG – Mexico City First flight 12JAN16

Paris CDG – Miami First flight 01DEC14, operating during winter season

Paris CDG – Montreal First flight on 07OCT10, followed by regular service from 22APR11 to 27OCT12

Paris CDG – New York JFK First flight 20NOV09 as AF380, followed by regular service from 23NOV09 as AF006/007

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao One-off flight on 22AUG16

Paris CDG – San Francisco First A380 service in summer 2011 season from 06JUN11 to 04SEP11, followed by regular summer seasonal service from 30MAR14 to 08SEP19. Last A380 San Francisco flight operated as one-off on 22NOV19

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong 02SEP13 – 22FEB20. AF previously planned to convert A380 Shanghai service to winter seasonal from NW20

Paris CDG – Singapore 01APR12 – 31AUG13

Paris CDG – Tokyo Narita 01SEP10 – 10MAY14

Paris CDG – Washington Dulles First flight 06JUN11, operating as year-round. Service converted to summer seasonal from December 2014

As of 25JUN20, AF continues to display Airbus A380 schedule on following routes on/after 01SEP20, however, these will be updated in the next few weeks. Seasons listed in parenthesis is based on Northern Hemisphere.

Paris CDG – Abidjan 1 daily

Paris CDG – Atlanta 1 daily (summer)

Paris CDG – Johannesburg 1 daily (winter)

Paris CDG – Los Angeles 1 daily

Paris CDG – Mexico City 1 daily

Paris CDG – Miami 1 daily (winter)

Paris CDG – New York JFK 1 daily (summer)

Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily (winter)

Paris CDG – Washington Dulles 1 daily (summer)