Air France revisits its lounge at Munich airport

On 12 December 2022, Air France unveiled its fully redesigned lounge in terminal 1 at Munich-Franz Josef Strauss international airport in Germany. The airline is continuing the move upmarket of its products and services by offering its customers a redesigned airport space celebrating the French-style travel experience, a haven of peace ideal for relaxing, working or having a bite to eat before their flight.

Dedicated to Air France, KLM and Skyteam partner airlines’ Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers, the lounge is open daily from 05.15 to 20.30. It has a surface area of 227 m2 and 75 seats. Customers travelling in the Economy and Premium Economy cabins can also purchase lounge access for 25 euros or 6,000 miles, subject to space availability.

Elegant and warm, the entire space features the Air France colours – shades of blue, grey and touches of red – as well as the accent, the company’s brand symbol, and the winged seahorse, the historical emblem reminding us of its rich history. Champagne-lacquered metal screens structure the various different areas. The furniture has been carefully chosen and includes the iconic Egg armchair and creations by French designers such as Pierre Paulin, Patrick Jouin and brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Air France also favours noble and natural materials such as oak and leather.

The lounge has a large dining area that promotes French cuisine. A comfortable couch and leather seats are reminiscent of Parisian brasseries. The dining offer changes throughout the day and is based on savoury or sweet dishes, inviting guests to discover seasonal flavours. Healthy and vegetarian meals including soup and gourmet salads are also available. A range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are available, including wines as well as local beers. Water fountains are provided to limit the consumption of single-use plastic.

A new coworking area allows everyone to work on a large table with induction chargers. Air France is also introducing an area dedicated to its La Première and Flying Blue Ultimate customers. Equipped with specific furniture including a large sofa and comfortable chairs, it is designed to provide all the confidentiality and comfort required to work or rest in a private space.

The lounge has an entrance equipped with eligibility kiosks for easier access, free Wi-Fi and numerous electric and USB sockets near the seats. A digital press offer is also available on the Air France Play app.

This winter, Air France is offering 6 daily flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Munich airport. KLM also connects its Amsterdam-Schiphol hub to the Bavarian capital with 5 daily flights.

December 12th, 2022