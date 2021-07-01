Air France reveals the first new features of its long-haul flight schedule for the 2021-2022 winter season

3 new destinations: Zanzibar (Tanzania), Muscat (Oman) and Colombo (Sri Lanka);

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets until 31 December 2021.

Air France is continuing to adapt its network and increase services to “leisure” destinations. For the 2021 winter season (October 2021- March 2022), the airline will be offering its customers new services to sunny destinations around the world, on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Africa: Zanzibar

As of 18 October 2021, Air France will fly to Zanzibar (Tanzania), a brand new destination for the airline. Two weekly frequencies will be operated by Boeing 787-9, as a continuation of the flight to Nairobi (Kenya).

Overseas territories: Papeete

This winter, to meet strong customer demand, Air France will be reinforcing its flight schedule to Papeete (French Polynesia), as a continuation of the flight to Los Angeles (United States). As from 3 November 2021, the airline will offer up to 5 frequencies to this destination, operated by Boeing 777-200.

Middle East: Muscat and Dubai

To the Middle East, Air France will start operating three weekly frequencies to Muscat (Oman) from 31 October 2021. Flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9. The airline will also strengthen its flight schedule to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and offer up to 14 weekly frequencies from 23 October 2021.

Asia: Colombo

As of 1 November 2021, Air France will start operating flights to Colombo (Sri Lanka), a brand new destination for the airline, with three weekly frequencies as a continuation of the flight to Malé (Maldives). The flights will be operated by Boeing 787-9.

North America: Miami

Finally, as of 31 October 2021, Air France will increase services to Miami (United States) and will offer up to 12 weekly flights operated by Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A350.

This flight schedule is subject to change and remains subject to obtaining the necessary government authorizations. It will be implemented taking into account the health measures currently in force in the various countries served.

Before travelling, Air France advises its customers to check the travel restrictions and the documents required on arrival at their destination. To find out more, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Air France will soon be presenting its full 2021-2022 winter schedule.

July 01st, 2021