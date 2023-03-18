Air France releases details of 2023 summer schedule, spearheaded by more flights to Asia, North America and East Africa

191 flight destinations in 89 countries; network and schedule at 2019 levels

New routes to Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania) and Ottawa (Canada) from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and to Belém (Brazil) from Cayenne (French Guiana)

Daily flights resuming to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong effective July 1, 2023

66 seasonal routes in France and Europe

Rollout of new long-haul cabins continues

Air France is already getting set for the summer season. Strong travel demand combined with the lifting of the last remaining travel restrictions means the airline will be operating at 2019 levels. For the 2023 summer season (April – October), Air France will be flying up to 835 times a day, to 191 destinations in 89 countries.

Long-haul: Reopening of flights to China and more flights to North America and East Africa

The summer season of 2023 will mark a turning point in Air France’s long-haul flight schedule. The resumption of service to China will spark a return to more flights in Asia. Flying to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong will gradually increase throughout spring to reach one daily flight per destination by July 1, or 21 flights a week[4].

Still in Asia, Air France will continue boosting capacity to Tokyo (Japan), where the airline serves both airports. Up to 11 weekly flights to Tokyo Haneda and 3 to Tokyo Narita.

More flights are also being added to North America in response to dynamic demand in the region. This summer, Air France will operate up to 180 flights a week from/to 14 US destinations (including two airports in New York: John F. Kennedy and Newark Liberty), as well as 50 flights to 5 Canadian cities. The airline will resume flying between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Quebec City on May 2, 2023, and will introduce a new Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle-Ottawa flight on May 27. Five direct flights every week, on Airbus A330-200. Air France will be the only airline operating direct flights between Ottawa and Europe, and this summer will become the leading European air carrier in terms of capacity connecting Europe and Canada.

Very active in Africa throughout the pandemic, Air France will continue to maintain seat capacities there at above 2019 levels. As of June 12, 2023, the airline will begin flying to Dar Es Salaam (Tanzania). Three flights a week on Boeing 787-9 as a continuation of the service to Zanzibar, also a recent Tanzanian destination, inaugurated in 2021. On the same date, the Boeing 787-9 daily departure to Nairobi (Kenya) will become a direct flight.

Finally, in the Caribbean, Air France will inaugurate a new flight on May 5, 2023, linking Cayenne (French Guiana) and Belém (Brazil), once a week on Airbus A320.

These additions to the schedule will raise Air France’s number of long-haul destinations to 85.

France and Europe: 106 destinations and 66 seasonal routes across France and Europe

This summer, Air France will fly up to 650 times a day to 106 French and European destinations to further facilitate short- and medium-haul travel for its customers.

Over and above its regular schedule, the airline will operate 66 seasonal routes in France and Europe, taking off from Paris and regional French airports. These flights will make it possible to reach Corsica (from Paris, Bordeaux, Caen, Rennes, Lille, Lyon and Nantes), Greece (from Paris, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse), Algeria (from Paris, Marseille, Nice and Toulouse), Morocco (from Paris and Nice), and Tunisia as well (from Paris, Marseille and Nice).

Meanwhile, the Air France-KLM Group’s low-cost affiliate, Transavia France, will operate close to 200 short- and medium-haul routes to 120 destinations this summer, including 100 from/to Paris-Orly. This will make it the top low-cost airline operating out of Paris’ airports.

Johannesburg: Next on list of destinations for Air France’s new long-haul cabins

Air France is continuing its rollout of its latest long-haul cabins, gradually being installed on 12 Boeing 777 300 ERs. Already available from/to New York JFK, Dakar and Rio, they will be introduced on flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Johannesburg (South Africa) as of March 27, 2023.

Part of Air France’s move upmarket, this new product, available in Business, Premium Economy and Economy models, forms the cornerstone of the airline’s new travel experience. The Business cabin features a new sliding door that allows for a totally private space, and the seat transforms into a real bed almost 2 metres long. For passengers travelling together, the seats located in the middle of the cabin are now equipped with a central panel that lowers easily, to make flying together even more enjoyable.

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on airfrance.com.

The flight schedule herein is subject to change and pending the necessary governmental authorizations. Its rollout will take into account any pandemic measures in effect in the different countries or destinations served.

Before travelling, Air France urges its customers to check the travel restrictions and documents required upon arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.