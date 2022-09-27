Air France relaunches its cadet pilot programme

A comprehensive pilot training programme fully financed by Air France

Online applications can be submitted at corporate.airfrance.com between 15 October 2022 and 20 December 2022

Suspended since the Covid crisis, the Air France cadet pilot programme is set to reopen with new recruitments by the end of the year.

At the end of a rigorous selection process, the candidates will receive a comprehensive training programme entirely financed by Air France. They will join a training school for a 24-month theoretical and practical flight training course that includes several assessments. Candidates who successfully pass the various stages will join Air France or its subsidiary Transavia as First Officers.

The cadet pilot programme is open to candidates without any previous flight experience. It is designed to inspire professional vocations among candidates from all backgrounds and to promote diversity. With 13% of female cadets in the 2019 programme versus 9% of female pilots at the company, the cadet programme encourages women to access technical professions and illustrates Air France’s commitment to equal employment opportunities.

The online application process will be open from 15 October to 20 November 2022 on the corporate.airfrance.com website.

On-going recruitment of trained and experienced pilots

With the ramp-up of capacity, Air France also resumed the recruitment of trained and experienced pilots in 2021. 300 newly recruited pilots joined the company since the beginning of the year, to be joined by an additional 100 hires by end of 2022.