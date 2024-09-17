Air France rebrands “Premium Economy” as “Premium” to elevate passenger experience

Air France has renamed its “Premium Economy” cabin to simply “Premium” to highlight the enhanced travel experience and comfort it offers.

Available across the fleet, the cabin features upgraded recliner seats with 124-degree recline, more legroom, and advanced in-flight entertainment options, including 13.3-inch 4K touchscreens with Bluetooth.

Passengers enjoy French-style meals curated by Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Simonin, premium beverages, and a new dessert selection. Premium travellers also benefit from priority services like SkyPriority at the airport, making the overall experience more luxurious and streamlined.

By the end of 2025, 80% of Air France’s fleet will feature these upgraded cabins.