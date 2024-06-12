Air France ready to welcome the World to Paris Summer 2024

Air France is set to offer a series of special events and experiences in Paris during the summer of 2024 to coincide with a major sporting event. Here’s what to expect:

Palais de Tokyo: July 27 – August 11, 2024

Location: Palais de Tokyo, 13 avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris

Hours: 10:30 – 18:00

Admission: Free

Highlights:

Air France Restaurant : Open 11:30 – 15:00 by reservation. A unique onboard-like dining experience featuring dishes by triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement and desserts by World Pastry Chef Nina Métayer. Single menu at €85.

: Open 11:30 – 15:00 by reservation. A unique onboard-like dining experience featuring dishes by triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement and desserts by World Pastry Chef Nina Métayer. Single menu at €85. Exhibition Areas : Iconic Air France designs, including the red dress by Rabih Kayouz. Experience the latest Business cabin with a sliding door for added comfort and privacy. Virtual reality tour of an Airbus A350 cockpit. Information on Air France’s sustainability efforts and new Air France Shopping products.

: Competitions: Chance to win two long-haul Business class tickets.

SPOT24: August 28 – September 8, 2024

Location: SPOT24, 101 Quai Jacques Chirac, 75015 Paris

Hours:

Sunday to Wednesday: 9:30 – 17:30

Thursday to Saturday: 9:30 – 19:30

Admission: Free

Highlights:

Air France Showcase : Display of the latest long-haul Business seat.

: Display of the latest long-haul Business seat. SAPHIR Assistance Service: Information and promotion of services for customers with disabilities. This service has been aiding nearly 600,000 customers annually with booking, ticketing, and travel assistance.

Air France is providing these experiences to promote French lifestyle and hospitality, offering visitors and sports fans a unique opportunity to explore the airline’s world.