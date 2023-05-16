Air France, official partner of the Cannes Film Festival

Air France has announced its partnership with the Cannes Film Festival for the 43rd consecutive year. As the official carrier of the festival, Air France is showcasing its product offerings and providing festival-goers with the chance to win air tickets.

Inside the Cannes Hôtel Martinez, Air France has set up two suites dedicated to its La Première guests, highlighting the comfort, pleasure, and beauty aspects of the airline’s travel experience. In collaboration with Sisley beauty institute, guests can enjoy beauty treatments and personalized advice.

Air France is also offering an exclusive preview of its travel experience in Cannes by invitation only.

Additionally, festival attendees can participate in a competition to win Business class tickets to Los Angeles.

Air France has a longstanding connection with cinema and promotes films on its in-flight entertainment systems, featuring a wide selection of French films and award-winning movies from previous Cannes Film Festivals.