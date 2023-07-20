Air France, official partner of the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games

Air France has announced its partnership as the official carrier for the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games. The airline has a long history of supporting Olympic events, dating back to its involvement in the 1992 Albertville Games. The partnership agreement with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee solidifies Air France’s commitment to back the global event, having been the official partner of the Paris 2024 bid since 2016.

The CEO of the Air France-KLM Group, Benjamin Smith, expressed pride in extending their partnership with the Games, and they are eager to contribute to the success of the event. The preparations have already begun, with the airline mobilizing its teams to ensure a seamless experience for athletes, fans, and media arriving in France for the Games.

Air France will provide special assistance to travellers with reduced mobility or disabilities through its Saphir service. They will also prepare the cargo holds of their planes to transport the equipment needed for various Olympic and Paralympic disciplines.

The airline has a storied history with the Games, and they have been involved in promoting Paris’ bid to host the 2024 Olympics. To commemorate the occasion, Air France adorned ten of its aeroplanes with a logo inspired by the Eiffel Tower and the number 24.

Having served as the official carrier for France’s sporting and international delegations in the Olympics since 1952, Air France achieved a remarkable feat during the 1992 Albertville Games by shuttling the Olympic flame from Athens to Paris on the Concorde at record-breaking speed.

Overall, Air France’s partnership with the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games aims to support and promote the event with the French touch and hospitality that the airline is known for.