Air France names new aircraft ‘Paris’ ahead of 2024 Olympic Games

In celebration of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Air France has named its latest long-haul aircraft ‘Paris’. The newly assembled aircraft, an Airbus A350-900 registered as F-HUVJ, features the Paris 2024 logo prominently on its fuselage. This move aligns with Air France’s tradition of naming aircraft after French cities since 2019.

Key Details

: The aircraft will join the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and embark on its first flight to Hong Kong this evening. Naming Tradition: Following cities like Lyon, Saint-Denis de la Réunion, and Grasse, ‘Paris’ is the newest addition to promote French regions globally.

Olympic Partnership: As an official partner, Air France aims to carry a significant portion of the Olympic and Paralympic athletes and officials. The airline expects to handle up to 125,000 passengers daily during the Games, supported by a comprehensive advertising campaign across various venues.

Sustainability Efforts

: The aircraft boasts 48 Business, 32 Premium Economy, and 212 Economy seats, incorporating the latest technological advancements. It offers a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 40% reduction in noise footprint compared to older models. Future Plans: By 2030, 70% of Air France’s fleet will consist of new-generation aircraft, supported by an annual investment of one billion euros.

Exhibition at Palais de Tokyo

: From July 27 to August 11, 2024, visitors can explore a dedicated Air France exhibition space at the Palais de Tokyo, featuring a virtual reality tour of the ‘Paris’ aircraft cockpit and showcasing the latest Business cabin amenities. Sustainability Information: The exhibit will also highlight Air France’s sustainable practices, including the use of sustainable aviation fuel and eco-friendly piloting techniques.

Air France’s initiative underscores its commitment to both excellence in air travel and environmental sustainability, while celebrating its role as a key partner in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.