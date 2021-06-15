Air France lounge in terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle – a sneak preview prior to its opening

Air France is getting ready to unveil its new lounge at the heart of terminal 2F at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Once it opens in mid-July 2021, it will welcome the company’s Business and Flying Blue Elite Plus customers departing on or connecting to a medium-haul flight within the Schengen area or a domestic flight.

This new area spanning more than 3,000 sq. m. has been designed by the duo Patrick Jouin and Sanjit Manku from the Parisian space design agency Jouin Manku in collaboration with Air France and Paris Aéroport teams. This prestigious collaboration goes hand in hand with Air France’s tradition of regularly calling on the best designers and architects of its time.

Following a vast renovation project, the company’s customers will discover one of the largest Air France lounges, a brand new light-filled space spread over two levels epitomising French elegance and refinement.