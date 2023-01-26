Air France looking to operate daily departures from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong

Lifting of travel restrictions from/to China: Air France gradually increasing the number of flights and looking to operate daily departures from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport to Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong as of July 1, 2023

Air France’s operations are near pre-pandemic levels as it continues to reopen its network. The airline is gradually upping its flights between Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and China following the Chinese authorities’ announcement they were lifting their travel restrictions.

Air France currently flies to:

Beijing (Beijing-Capital airport), once a week ;

Shanghai (Shanghai Pudong airport), twice a week, soon three times a week effective February 3, 2023 ;

Hong Kong, flights resumed on January 9, 2023, three times a week.

As of July 1, 2023, Air France will be flying daily to each destination on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Flights to Shanghai will be on a Boeing 777-300 ER equipped with Air France’s latest long-haul cabins and outfitted with 369 seats (48 in Business, 48 in Premium Economy, 273 in Economy). Flights to Beijing and Hong Kong will be on a Boeing 787-9 equipped with 279 seats (30 in Business, 21 in Premium Economy, 228 in Economy).

Air France has been operating in China since 1966, flying from and to the country up to 32 times a week before the pandemic.

Detailed flight times, days and fares may be consulted on airfrance.com

All flight schedules mentioned herein are subject to changes in travel restrictions and governmental authorizations.

Before travelling, Air France urges its customers to check the entry and documentation requirements in effect at their destination. Special measures apply to flights from/to China, including mandatory mask-wearing for all passengers ages 6 and up, and a negative PCR test prior to leaving.