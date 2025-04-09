Air France launches Next-Gen La Première Suites with daily service to New York-JFK

Air France’s luxurious new La Première suites have officially taken flight. On April 8, 2025, flight AF004 from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to New York-JFK marked the debut of the redesigned first-class product aboard a Boeing 777-300ER, now serving the route daily.

What’s New in La Première

Private Suite : Only 4 suites per aircraft, each with 5 windows, full floor-to-ceiling privacy curtains, and a modular layout including a seat, chaise longue, and full 2-meter bed.

Dual Screens : Two 32” 4K anti-glare displays per suite with Bluetooth connectivity and wireless device pairing.

Advanced Controls : Wireless touchscreen tablet for controlling seating, lighting, blinds, and entertainment.

Modern Tech : USB A/C ports, induction charging, and smart device holders.

Fine Dining: Meals curated by Michelin-starred chefs and premium French wines and champagnes.

Flight Details

AF004/AF001 (Daily except Wednesday) : Departs Paris at 10:30 ? Arrives JFK at 12:40 Returns from JFK at 16:30 ? Arrives Paris at 05:55 next day

AF006/AF005 (Wednesdays only) : Departs Paris at 13:30 ? Arrives JFK at 15:45 Returns from JFK at 18:30 ? Arrives Paris at 08:00 next day



What’s Next

A second daily JFK flight with La Première suites will launch soon.

Routes to Los Angeles, Singapore, and Tokyo-Haneda to follow this summer.

Full rollout to all La Première destinations begins in 2026.

? Business, Premium, and Economy Get Upgrades Too

Business : 60 suites with sliding doors, lie-flat beds, and Sofitel My Bed mattress pads starting July 2025.

Premium Economy : 44 wider recliners with noise-reducing headsets and new ergonomic foam.

Economy: 204 seats with reinforced back support, Bluetooth-enabled 13.3” screens, and an Economy Comfort option for extra space.

Air France is redefining comfort across all cabins with elegant French design and next-gen tech, aiming to offer an elevated flying experience whether you’re in First or Economy.