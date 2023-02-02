Air France launches new route from Paris to Ottawa, Canada

Air France bolsters services to Canada and will launch new route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Ottawa in June 2023

Launch of a new route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Ottawa, with 5 weekly non-stop flights on Airbus A330-200 as of June 27.

Resumption of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Quebec City service inaugurated in summer 2022, with 3 weekly non-stop flights on Boeing 787-9 effective May 2.

Increased frequencies to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, served year-round by Air France from Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Air France continues to increase capacity to Canada.

In summer 2023, the airline will operate up to 50 weekly flights to 5 destinations in Canada: Ottawa (new service in 2023), Quebec City (new service in 2022), Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver (destinations served year-round by Air France).

The service between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier (YOW) will be inaugurated on June 27, 2023, and will be operated five times weekly – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays – on Air France’s 224-seater Airbus A330-200 (36 in Business, 21 in Premium Economy, and 167 in Economy).

Flight schedules (local times):

AF364: Departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 13:10, arrives in Ottawa at 15:05 AF361: Departs Ottawa at 17:05, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle the following day at 06:15

Air France will be the only airline operating non-stop flights between Ottawa and Europe.

The Air France bus service currently available to customers free of charge between Montreal-Trudeau Airport and Ottawa will continue to offer two daily shuttles. The bus times are specifically scheduled to facilitate connections with Air France flights to and from Paris. Two daily bus services also link Montreal-Trudeau and Quebec City.

Operating in Canada since 1950, Air France will be the top European airline this summer in terms of capacity between Europe and Canada.

Ottawa, Canada’s capital

The fourth largest city in Canada, Ottawa is home to the country’s federal institutions. Nature-friendly and defined by an exceptional architectural heritage, the Ottawa region features 800 km of urban circuits and rural trails that may be explored on foot, by boat or by bike. Its many museums offer opportunities to discover the history and culture of Canada.

Resumption of the Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Quebec City service and increased capacity to other destinations in Canada

Inaugurated in summer 2022, the seasonal Paris-Charles de Gaulle-Quebec City service will resume this year starting on May 2, 2023. There will be three weekly flights on Boeing 787-9 on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Flight schedules (local times):

AF352: Departs Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 20:45, arrives in Quebec City at 21:55 AF353: Departs Quebec City at 23:55, arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 12:20

Flights to destinations served year-round by Air France will also be increased, boosting the overall flight capacity to Canada by more than 25% compared to 2019. Consequently, Air France will be connecting travellers between its Paris-Charles de Gaulle hub and:

Montreal with up to three daily flights,

Toronto with two daily flights,

Vancouver with one daily flight.

In addition, KLM, part of Air France-KLM Group, will connect Amsterdam-Schiphol airport to the following destinations in Canada this summer:

Toronto with up to 13 vols flights weekly

Calgary with 7 flights weekly

Vancouver with up to 7 flights weekly

Montreal with up to 5 flights weekly

Edmonton with up to 4 flights weekly

A KLM bus service also runs between Montreal-Trudeau and Ottawa.

The flight schedules herein are subject to change and pending the necessary governmental authorisations. Their rollout will take into account any pandemic measures in effect in the different countries or destinations served.