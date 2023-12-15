Air France launches its new “signature” menus in Premium Economy with Frédéric Simonin

Air France introduces its newest “signature” menus in Premium Economy in partnership with renowned French chef Frédéric Simonin. In a first for the airline’s long-haul Premium Economy cabin departing from Paris, Simonin has crafted a menu featuring two delectable dishes, including a vegetarian option: salmon risotto with orzo pasta, wild dill, and lemon sauce, and trofie pasta bake with porcini mushrooms and hazelnuts.

Working alongside Servair, a leading in-flight catering company, Simonin selected fresh, seasonal, and locally sourced ingredients, along with sustainably caught fish, to create these exclusive dishes. Passengers can now savour Simonin’s culinary creations during their Air France flights, complemented by a diverse range of beverages, including a specially curated wine and champagne selection by Paolo Basso, crowned World’s Best Sommelier in 2013.

This enhancement in dining experience is part of Air France’s ongoing efforts to elevate its products and services in the Premium Economy cabin, ensuring a more comfortable journey for all passengers. The Premium Economy offering is available across the entire Air France long-haul fleet, featuring upgraded recliner seats with increased legroom, wider seats, adjustable headrests, individual 13.3-inch 4K Ultra High Definition screens with Bluetooth connectivity for personalized entertainment, and various amenities such as noise-reducing headphones and USB ports.

Frédéric Simonin boasts an illustrious culinary career, having earned accolades such as Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2019 and the Gault et Millau “trophy for culinary excellence” in 2022. His journey began as an apprentice in Brittany, leading to collaborations with esteemed chefs at renowned establishments like Le Meurice, Taillevent, Le George V, and Le Seize au Seize, where he clinched his first Michelin star at the age of 27. Later, he worked with Joël Robuchon and garnered two Michelin stars for “La Table de Joël.” Simonin eventually opened his own Michelin-starred restaurant in Paris, marking a remarkable chapter in his culinary achievements.