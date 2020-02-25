Air France launches flights to new destination in India: Chennai

3 weekly direct flights on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle as from 14 June 2020

Chennai is the fourth gateway to India of the Air France network after Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

As from 14 June 2020, the Air France long-haul network will be expanding with the launch of a new Paris-Charles de Gaulle – Chennai route. Customers will be able to travel to Chennai (South India) thanks to three weekly direct flights operated by Boeing 787-9 with a capacity of 279 seats (30 in Business, 21 in Premium Economy and 228 in Economy class).

Flight schedules (in local time):

AF108: leaves Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 10:10, arrives in Chennai at 23:30;

AF107: leaves Chennai at 01:05, arrives in Paris-Charles de Gaulle at 08:00.

During the summer season, flights will operate from Paris-Charles de Gaulle on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and from Chennai on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Tickets will be available as from 2 March 2020 on www.airfrance.com.

The best of Air France onboard the Boeing 787

For Air France customers travelling to Chennai, the Boeing 787 provides a number of assets:

The new Air France travel cabins – a real cocoon in the sky in the Business cabin (30 seats); more comfort in Premium Economy (21 seats) and Economy cabins (228 seats);

On-board WiFi adapted to customers’ needs and expectations;

Windows that are approximately 30% larger than on similar aircraft;

Improved air pressure and humidity levels for greater travel comfort;

20% less fuel consumption than previous generation aircraft;

A significant reduction in CO2 emissions (about 20%) as well as noise emissions.

Chennai, the gateway to South India

Chennai, formerly known as Madras, is a city that has it all. Ancient temples, bustling markets, an enduring colonial history and much more, Chennai will leave the travellers amazed and enthralled. Visitors can stroll around the ancient temples and churches, the Saint George Fort that started the story of the British Empire in the east, or just enjoy the relaxing beach vibes at Marina Beach.

Air France and India

Chennai is the fourth gateway of the Air France network in India after Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. For the 2020 summer season, Air France will operate 24 weekly flights to the 4 destinations. KLM will operate 14 weekly flights to Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

In total, the Air France-KLM group will operate 38 weekly flights to India from its two hubs at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol.

As part of its commitment to continue to offer the best possible service, Air France provides customers travelling on its Indian routes with personalized and custom-designed service both onboard and at the airport.

To make passenger handling easier, Air France has multicultural teams familiar with the specific expectations of its international customers, including Indian customers. On a daily basis, they welcome close to 5,000 passengers, helping them with check-in and with their connections between flights.