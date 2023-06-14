Air France launches direct flights to Dar es Salaam, its second destination in Tanzania

Air France has launched direct flights from Paris to Dar es Salaam, marking its return to Tanzania after a 28-year absence. Dar es Salaam becomes Air France’s second destination in Tanzania, joining Zanzibar where the airline has been operating since October 2021.

The airline will operate three weekly flights to Dar es Salaam using its 279-seat Boeing 787-9 aircraft. The addition of Dar es Salaam to Air France’s route network brings its total number of sub-Saharan African destinations to 31.

The airline will primarily focus on transit passengers at Charles de Gaulle Airport, as the local point-to-point market is relatively small compared to other European cities like London.