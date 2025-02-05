Home Air France KLM Group Air France Air France launches direct flights from Los Angeles for Cannes and Monaco...

Air France launches direct flights from Los Angeles for Cannes and Monaco F1 fans

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Air France is introducing special direct flights between Los Angeles and Nice in May 2025 to coincide with the Cannes Film Festival (May 13-24) and the Monaco Grand Prix. Operated by Airbus A350, these flights offer premium in-flight comfort and reduced environmental impact.

Additional flights from New York-JFK to Nice will also serve the Cannes Lions Festival in June. The airline is expanding its U.S. network for summer 2025, adding Orlando to its 18 American destinations.

As a long-time Cannes Film Festival partner, Air France continues to celebrate cinema with an extensive onboard film selection.

