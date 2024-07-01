Air France issues profit warning as passengers fail to book flights to Paris during Olympics

Air France-KLM has issued a profit warning, citing a potential revenue drop of €160-180 million due to decreased summer travel to Paris, influenced by the upcoming Olympic Games.

The airline noted a significant avoidance of Paris, both from international tourists and French residents, who are postponing or altering their travel plans. Despite expectations of 15 million Olympic visitors, including two million from abroad, bookings for Paris are underperforming compared to other European cities.

The airline will maintain its flight capacity and anticipates travel to normalise post-Olympics, with promising demand for late August and September.

Air France-KLM shares have recently faced volatility, partly due to political uncertainties affecting operations both in France and the Netherlands.