Air France is progressively increasing its flight schedule with 75 of its 224 aircraft

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis, Air France has been adapting its network and flight schedule in real-time in line with travel restrictions and demand. Since end-March and at the present time, Air France is operating between 3 and 5% of its usual schedule, with a focus on maintaining service to the French regions and links with key destinations in Europe and worldwide, to both transport passengers and goods. In this capacity, Air France currently serves 43 destinations.

Between now and the end of June and subject to travel restrictions being lifted, Air France plans to gradually resume its flights, with a gradual increase in the number of frequencies and destinations, especially to/from metropolitan France, the French Overseas Departments, and Europe.

This flight schedule will be equivalent to 15% of the capacities usually deployed at this time of year and will be operated by 75 aircraft in the Air France fleet, which comprises 224 aircraft.

To assist its customers as traffic picks up again, Air France regularly adapts its flight schedule and updates it daily across all distribution channels. As of 18 May 2020, the flight schedule is up to date until 30 June 2020.

Flight schedule at 30 June 2020 to/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Metropolitan France

Ajaccio, Bastia, Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Calvi, Clermont-Ferrand, Figari, Marseille, Montpellier, Nice, Pau, Perpignan, Toulon, Toulouse

French Overseas Departments and Caribbean

Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Saint-Denis de La Réunion, Saint-Martin (cargo only)

Europe

Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Bari, Bergen, Berlin, Birmingham, Bologna, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Edinburgh, Florence, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hamburg, Hanover, Heraklion, Ibiza, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Naples, Newcastle, Oslo, Palma de Mallorca, Porto, Prague, Rome, Stockholm, Warsaw, Venice, Vienna, Yerevan, Zurich

Middle East

Bangalore, Beirut, Bombay, Delhi, Dubai, Cairo

Africa

Abidjan (cargo only), Bamako (cargo only), Cotonou, Douala, Yaoundé

+ Conakry and Nouakchott, only for sale to Paris CDG.

+ other destinations subject to obtaining necessary governmental authorizations.

North America

Atlanta, Boston (cargo only), Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Montreal

South America

Panama City (cargo only), Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo

Asia

Bangkok (cargo only), Ho Chi Minh City (cargo only), Hong Kong, Osaka, Seoul, Shanghai (cargo only), Singapore, Tokyo

(1/7) = number of weekly flights

Flight schedule on 30 June 2020 to/from Lyon-St. Exupéry

Metropolitan France

Biarritz, Bordeaux, Brest, Caen, Lille, Nantes, Nice, Pau, Rennes, Strasbourg, Toulouse

This flight schedule is likely to change and remains subject to obtaining the necessary governmental authorizations. Days of operation and the resumption date of these different services can be consulted at airfrance.com

Details of the flight schedule for the months of July and August will be published at the beginning of June 2020.

This updated flight schedule implies the cancellation of bookings for flights that will not be operated. Commercial measures available for consultation on airfrance.com and at all points of sale allow concerned customers to reschedule or cancel their trip at no extra cost.

Prior to travelling, Air France encourages its customers to contact the competent authorities for information on the formalities for entering and residing in their countries of destination and transit, as these are likely to have been modified following the COVID-19 epidemic.

Air France reminds that wearing a face mask is compulsory on all its flights and that temperature checks have been implemented on departure of each flight. To find out more about Air France’s sanitary measures on the ground and on board, click here.