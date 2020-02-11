Air France is increasing its summer offer from Lille

During the summer 2020 season, Air France will offer 4 destinations in the Isle of Beauty, from €49 * one way:

• Ajaccio: two weekly flights, Saturdays from April 11 to October 24 and Sundays from June 21 to August 30, 2020,

• Bastia: two weekly flights, Saturdays from May 9 to September 19 and Sundays from July 5 to August 30, 2020,

• Calvi: a weekly flight, Saturdays from June 20 to September 26, 2020,

• Figari: two weekly flights, Saturdays from May 9 to September 19 and Sundays from July 5 to August 30, 2020.

Air France will also extend its summer services from Perpignan and Toulon, also available from €49 * one way:

• Perpignan: two weekly flights, Saturdays and Sundays from July 4 to September 6, 2020,

• Toulon: a weekly flight, Saturdays from June 20 to September 5, 2020.

* One-way price (including tax) in the Economy section.