Air France introduces new gourmet delights in La Première and long-haul business class cabins

Air France is introducing new gourmet menus in its La Première and long-haul Business cabins starting in November 2023. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs, including Emmanuel Renaut and Anne-Sophie Pic, will create exceptional dishes for passengers.

The airline has partnered with Meilleurs Ouvriers de France pastry chefs Angelo Musa and Philippe Urraca. On international departures, Air France is collaborating with chef Jean-Charles Brédas, offering new dishes.

These menus use fresh, local produce and prioritize responsible sourcing, such as French-origin meat, poultry, dairy, and eggs. Vegetarian options are also available on all flights.

Air France aims to provide a high-quality dining experience for its passengers while focusing on sustainability and reducing food waste.