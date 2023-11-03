Air France introduces new gourmet delights in La Première and long-haul business class cabins

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Air France is introducing new gourmet menus in its La Première and long-haul Business cabins starting in November 2023. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs, including Emmanuel Renaut and Anne-Sophie Pic, will create exceptional dishes for passengers.

Anne-Sophie Pic business dish © Air France

The airline has partnered with Meilleurs Ouvriers de France pastry chefs Angelo Musa and Philippe Urraca. On international departures, Air France is collaborating with chef Jean-Charles Brédas, offering new dishes.

These menus use fresh, local produce and prioritize responsible sourcing, such as French-origin meat, poultry, dairy, and eggs. Vegetarian options are also available on all flights.

Air France aims to provide a high-quality dining experience for its passengers while focusing on sustainability and reducing food waste.

