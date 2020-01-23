Air France introduces Business class on its domestic network

Starting today, Air France is extending its Business class service to customers on its domestic network, on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and the French regions, which will also be available on short-haul flights connecting the French regions to international destinations(1).

With this move upmarket, Business class customers with a connection on a long, medium or short-haul flight to or from the French regions will now enjoy seamless Business class service at no extra cost throughout their trip.

This new service can be booked at airfrance.com or on the Air France App and is valid for travel as from 4 February 2020.

Air France is the only airline to offer a Business class service within France.

A tailor-made Business cabin

For travel within France, there are three types of fare:

Business Leisure: non-refundable ticket, modifiable for a fee of €70;

Business Flex: refundable ticket, modifiable at no extra cost;

Business Abonné: refundable ticket, modifiable at no extra cost, including an option to take an earlier or later flight.

Each booking class has just one fare and the same conditions. Also, the purchase of an upgrade from the Economy cabin to the Business cabin will be available at the opening of flight check-in, 30 hours before departure.

Attentive service before the flight

Air France Business customers will benefit from special services such as SkyPriority channels at the airports which offer this service:

Dedicated check-in and baggage drop-off

Priority lines at the security checkpoint and passport control

Priority boarding

Priority at transfer desks during connections

Priority baggage delivery

Away from the hustle and bustle of the airport, customers also benefit from access to the Air France lounges where they can enjoy something to eat, work, rest or ask for information. The lounges for short-haul flights are available at Paris-Charles de Gaulle (terminals F and G), Paris-Orly 1, Bordeaux and Lyon airports. The airline’s partner lounges are available at Paris-Orly (terminal 1A), Marseille, Nice, Toulouse, Montpellier and Mulhouse airports.

A more generous baggage allowance is exclusively dedicated to them. Business customers can take two pieces of baggage weighing 32kg each in the hold, as well as two carry-on bags and a cabin accessory for a total of 18kg.

In addition, they can choose their seat when they book their flight.

Dedicated services on board

For greater comfort, Business customers, who are seated at the front of the aircraft, benefit from an empty central seat(2). Blue cushions, inspired by the airline’s symbolic accent, and a red Business headrest illuminate the cabin. And to guarantee peace and quietness for all passengers, the cabin is also separated by a mobile curtain(3).