Air France integrates Swiss rail services into Air France Smart Connect

Air France has expanded its Air France Smart Connect booking platform to include Swiss rail services, allowing passengers to combine Air France flights with train journeys operated by Switzerland’s national railway company, SBB/CFF.

Building on the 2021 launch of Air France Smart Connect, which previously allowed combined bookings for Air France and Transavia flights, the platform now includes options for booking train tickets to or from six Swiss cities.

Customers can access the combined booking service through the Air France website. After entering their travel details, they are redirected to the Air France Smart Connect platform to select both their flight and train options, completing the transaction with a single payment.

Available Routes

Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Geneva-Cointrin : Connections to Bern, Lausanne, Fribourg, and Biel/Bienne.

: Connections to Bern, Lausanne, Fribourg, and Biel/Bienne. Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Zurich-Kloten : Connections to Bern, Thun, and St. Gall.

: Connections to Bern, Thun, and St. Gall. Future Plans: Air France intends to expand this service to include additional Swiss stations and integrate it with other flights connecting through Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

This addition complements Air France’s existing train + air services in France and Belgium, part of a long-standing partnership with SNCF that offers 41 routes connecting various French cities with Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports.