Air France increases its flight capacity out of Paris-Orly

With the reopening of Paris-Orly airport at the end of June, Air France is adapting its network and progressively increasing its flight capacity. As from 31st August, more than 20 destinations in Metropolitan France and the Overseas Departments are being served on departure from the South Parisian airport. Air France welcomes its customers at Paris-Orly Halls 1B and 3 depending on their destination.

To date, Air France is operating services from Paris-Orly to the following destinations –

> Metropolitan France:

Ajaccio, Aurillac, Bastia, Biarritz, Brest, Brive, Calvi, Castres, Figari, Montpellier, Pau, Perpignan, Tarbes-Lourdes, Toulon as well as La Navette flights to Marseille, Nice and Toulouse.

> Overseas Departments:

Cayenne, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre and Saint-Denis de La Réunion.

Flight schedule to/from Paris-Orly as from 31st August 2020 available at www.airfrance.fr

Air France has reopened its lounges in line with the strictest hygiene safety standards and welcomes customers* who wish to enjoy the comfort and services provided in these spaces exclusively dedicated to their well-being.

SkyPriority customers can once again take advantage of the exclusive benefits reserved for them throughout their journey at Paris-Orly airport – priority check-in and boarding, priority baggage delivery, privileged access through security checkpoints, etc.

Air France is monitoring the changing global health situation on a daily basis. In line with its “Air France Protect” label’s health and hygiene commitments, company staff remain committed to guaranteeing customers a safe trip. More information here

All Air France staff are pleased to welcome customers back to Paris-Orly airport since its reopening.

*See Air France lounge access conditions