Air France inaugurates exceptional new airport journey for La Première passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Air France has unveiled a new, exceptional airport journey for La Première passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, aimed at enhancing the luxury travel experience just before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This new service includes a dedicated check-in lobby, exclusive airport suites, and an upgraded La Première lounge.
Highlights
- Dedicated Check-in Lobby:
- Personalised Service: Upon arrival, a dedicated concierge attends to passengers’ luggage and guides them to an exclusive check-in lobby.
- Privacy and Comfort: The lobby, equipped with 15 seats and two private lounges, provides enhanced privacy and comfort for La Première passengers.
- Elegant Design: Designed in collaboration with SGK Brandimage, the lobby combines French elegance with functionality, featuring natural light and furniture from renowned designers like Pierre Paulin and Christophe Pillet.
- Exclusive La Première Lounge:
- Spacious and Tranquil: Designed by architect Didier Lefort, the lounge spans 1,000 square metres and offers a serene environment with luxurious amenities.
- Gastronomy: Features a curated menu and wine selection by Alain Ducasse.
- Spa and Beauty Treatments: Operated by Sisley, the lounge offers a range of plant-based cosmetology treatments.
- New Airport Suites:
- Ultimate Privacy: Three exclusive suites, each spanning 45 square metres, offer maximum privacy and comfort, including a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor patio.
- Luxurious Amenities: Guests can enjoy gourmet meals by Alain Ducasse and access the Sisley spa. The suites feature haute-couture finishes and iconic French design elements like Charlotte Perriand’s writing table and Pierre Paulin’s Ribbon chair.
- Personalised Service: A dedicated butler guides guests through the suite options and amenities.
- La Première Cabin Redesign:
- Enhanced Features: The new La Première cabin, set to be unveiled in winter 2024-2025, will offer the longest configuration on the market with up to three private living spaces.
- Extended Deployment: The redesigned cabin will be available on a greater number of aircraft, enhancing the La Première experience across more routes.
Availability
- The new La Première lounge and private suites are available at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The suites can be reserved starting at 800 euros.
- La Première suites are available on select 777-300ERs, flying to destinations including Abidjan, Dubai, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo-Haneda, and Washington.
With these enhancements, Air France continues to set new standards in luxury air travel, providing La Première passengers with an unparalleled journey from start to finish.