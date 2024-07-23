Air France inaugurates exceptional new airport journey for La Première passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle

Air France has unveiled a new, exceptional airport journey for La Première passengers at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, aimed at enhancing the luxury travel experience just before the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. This new service includes a dedicated check-in lobby, exclusive airport suites, and an upgraded La Première lounge.

Highlights

Dedicated Check-in Lobby: Personalised Service: Upon arrival, a dedicated concierge attends to passengers’ luggage and guides them to an exclusive check-in lobby.

Upon arrival, a dedicated concierge attends to passengers’ luggage and guides them to an exclusive check-in lobby. Privacy and Comfort: The lobby, equipped with 15 seats and two private lounges, provides enhanced privacy and comfort for La Première passengers.

The lobby, equipped with 15 seats and two private lounges, provides enhanced privacy and comfort for La Première passengers. Elegant Design: Designed in collaboration with SGK Brandimage, the lobby combines French elegance with functionality, featuring natural light and furniture from renowned designers like Pierre Paulin and Christophe Pillet. Exclusive La Première Lounge: Spacious and Tranquil: Designed by architect Didier Lefort, the lounge spans 1,000 square metres and offers a serene environment with luxurious amenities.

Designed by architect Didier Lefort, the lounge spans 1,000 square metres and offers a serene environment with luxurious amenities. Gastronomy: Features a curated menu and wine selection by Alain Ducasse.

Features a curated menu and wine selection by Alain Ducasse. Spa and Beauty Treatments: Operated by Sisley, the lounge offers a range of plant-based cosmetology treatments. New Airport Suites: Ultimate Privacy: Three exclusive suites, each spanning 45 square metres, offer maximum privacy and comfort, including a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor patio.

Three exclusive suites, each spanning 45 square metres, offer maximum privacy and comfort, including a living area, bedroom, bathroom, and outdoor patio. Luxurious Amenities: Guests can enjoy gourmet meals by Alain Ducasse and access the Sisley spa. The suites feature haute-couture finishes and iconic French design elements like Charlotte Perriand’s writing table and Pierre Paulin’s Ribbon chair.

Guests can enjoy gourmet meals by Alain Ducasse and access the Sisley spa. The suites feature haute-couture finishes and iconic French design elements like Charlotte Perriand’s writing table and Pierre Paulin’s Ribbon chair. Personalised Service: A dedicated butler guides guests through the suite options and amenities. La Première Cabin Redesign: Enhanced Features: The new La Première cabin, set to be unveiled in winter 2024-2025, will offer the longest configuration on the market with up to three private living spaces.

The new La Première cabin, set to be unveiled in winter 2024-2025, will offer the longest configuration on the market with up to three private living spaces. Extended Deployment: The redesigned cabin will be available on a greater number of aircraft, enhancing the La Première experience across more routes.

Availability

The new La Première lounge and private suites are available at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. The suites can be reserved starting at 800 euros.

La Première suites are available on select 777-300ERs, flying to destinations including Abidjan, Dubai, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo-Haneda, and Washington.

With these enhancements, Air France continues to set new standards in luxury air travel, providing La Première passengers with an unparalleled journey from start to finish.