Air France inaugural flight from Paris was celebrated at Rovaniemi Airport

“We are pleased that Air France starts direct flights to Rovaniemi. The new route will increase travel to Lapland and is a sign of flight connections gradually recovering in Finland and Europe,” says Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

The route from Paris to Rovaniemi will be operated twice a week until March 5, 2022.

Images: Toni Eskelinen / Visit Rovaniemi