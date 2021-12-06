Air France inaugural flight from Paris was celebrated at Rovaniemi Airport

Air Francen lentokone laskeutuu RovaniemelleExcitement was in the air at Rovaniemi Airport as the first flight of Air France from Paris landed at Rovaniemi on 4. December. The flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport arrived at the snowy Rovaniemi Airport in a crispy weather.

 

We are pleased that Air France starts direct flights to Rovaniemi. The new route will increase travel to Lapland and is a sign of flight connections gradually recovering in Finland and Europe,” says Petri Vuori, Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development at Finavia.

The route from Paris to Rovaniemi will be operated twice a week until March 5, 2022.

Images: Toni Eskelinen / Visit Rovaniemi

5.12.2021 at 09:04

