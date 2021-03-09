Air France hosts the Balmain fashion show in its maintenance hangars

This exceptional film shooting that highlights the Air France teams’ diverse expertise was a unique opportunity to present the new creations of one of the finest French haute couture designers. The models had the opportunity to walk along the wing of a Boeing 777-300, on the tarmac around an Airbus A350 and also in front of the Air France maintenance division’s imposing infrastructure, in line with the strictest safety rules. The scenes succeed one another in a creation that now more than ever inspires a strong desire to travel.

In a nod to the fashion house’s heritage, the event is a modern take on Pierre Balmain and his models’ trips onboard Air France.

As an ambassador of the art of French-style travel, Air France has since its beginnings valued the prestigious French fashion houses. The company found an original way to open its doors to the Balmain fashion house to showcase French creation worldwide.