Air France flight from Argentina makes emergency landing in Tenerife due to technical incident

Air France flight AF471 from Buenos Aires EZE to Paris CDG made an emergency landing at Tenerife South Airport due to a technical issue detected mid-flight. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-9 with registration F-HRBF, landed safely at 13:42 local time after about nine hours of flight. The emergency landing was prompted by an indication of possible smoke on board, leading to a prioritised landing on runway 07 at Reina Sofía Airport.

A total of 235 passengers, along with three pilots and nine cabin crew members, were on board. They are being attended to by ground staff and will be rebooked on another aircraft to continue their journey to Paris. Air France confirmed the incident did not affect the airworthiness of the plane but followed safety instructions for the aircraft model. The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to the passengers.