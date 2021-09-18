Air France flight AF393 from Beijing to Paris returned to Beijing after loud bang in the rear of the aircraft

Air France confirms that the crew of flight AF393 on 18 September 2021 from Beijing airport to Paris-Charles de Gaulle operated by Boeing 777-300ER registered F-GSQD returned to Beijing after 14 minutes of flight due to a technical incident. A failure of a pneumatic system on the aircraft caused an overpressure in one of the air conditioning pipes, which spread residues and dust in the cabin.

Crews are trained and regularly instructed to perform this procedure, in line with the manufacturer and the aircraft’s instructions.

The aircraft landed normally in Beijing at 04:03 (local time).

Customers were taken care of by Air France teams and accommodated at the airport. They will be flown back to Paris today on another Boeing 777.

Maintenance work will be carried out on the aircraft concerned before it is returned to service.

Air France regrets the inconvenience caused by this situation and would like to remind that flight safety is its absolute priority.