Air France expands its in-flight catering offer

In an effort to improve its customers’ travel experience, Air France is gradually reintroducing some of the services that it had been forced to reduce at the height of the Covid-19 crisis. With the improving health situation and in line with the restrictions in force in certain countries, the company continues to reinforce its flight schedule in order to offer even more travel opportunities. Some 170 destinations will be served at the end of the 2020 summer season, i.e. 85% of its usual network. In this context, and to meet its customers’ expectations, Air France has been offering an upgraded dining service on board its flights since 26 June.

In the Economy cabin, on all flights lasting less than 2hr30*, a beverage service comprising water, coffee, tea, fruit juice and alcohol is offered, together with a savoury or sweet snack on some destinations. On flights lasting more than 2hr30, customers are able to enjoy a gourmet sweet or savoury snack. In Business class, in addition to its catering offer, Air France has resumed its wine and Champagne service.

On long-haul routes, since 10 July, Air France has been offering its customers a fuller meal service with more choice.

In Economy and Premium Economy cabins, the company had continued to provide a full meal service comprising a hot dish and hot and cold drinks throughout the crisis. On flights lasting between 6hr30 and 8hr30, a second “breakfast” service is again being served in an Air France “BON APPETIT” bag. The “BON APPETIT” snack had been maintained on flights lasting more than 8hr30. The “MY LITTLE GOURMANDISES” gourmet box containing a selection of sweet and savoury biscuits remained available on a self-serve basis in the galleys, depending on the flight’s duration.

In the Business cabin, the welcome drink – water, juice or Champagne – served to each customer after take-off is back. The dining offer for customers travelling in Business class is made up of a main meal, identical to the one served before the crisis, with a choice of 4 delicious hot dishes. Renowned Michelin-starred chefs have created these “signature” dishes for the gourmet delight of Air France customers. Depending on the length of the flight, a second hot or cold gourmet meal is again available. The “sweet/savoury” gourmet basket remained available for customers on a self-serve basis in the bars and galleys. On flights lasting more than 10hr30, a basket of fruit is available for customers seeking a refreshing vitamin boost during the flight.

For additional comfort, Air France is pleased to reintroduce the comfort kit for customers travelling onboard its long-haul flights in La Première, Business and Premium Economy cabins.

Air France is monitoring the changing global health situation on a daily basis and continues to adapt its service to ensure customers enjoy the best possible travel experience in optimum conditions of health and safety. In line with our “Air France Protect” label’s health and hygiene commitments, all the company staff remain committed to guaranteeing you a safe trip. Air France, therefore, wishes to remind its customers that it is still compulsory to wear a surgical mask at all times onboard the aircraft, excluding mealtimes. More information here

*including metropolitan France