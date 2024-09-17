Air France expands global network with 8 new routes for Winter 2024-2025

Air France will operate flights to nearly 170 destinations in 73 countries for the Winter 2024-2025 season, including 85 long-haul and 84 short- and medium-haul routes.

Highlights include new long-haul routes to Kilimanjaro, Salvador de Bahia, Manila, and Malé, and expanded service to Denver and Phoenix in the U.S. Northern European destinations like Kiruna (Sweden) and others are strengthened through cooperation with SAS, enhancing connectivity across Scandinavia.

Air France is also continuing to roll out its premium cabins, including the unveiling of an enhanced La Première cabin, which is expected to be the largest on the market. Its low-cost subsidiary, Transavia France, will fly to 102 destinations, cementing its position as the leading low-cost airline to and from Paris.