Air France continues to reopen its network with the 2021 winter schedule

Up to 182 destinations served this winter, including 23 new routes compared to last year

Entry into service of Air France’s Airbus A220 to Berlin, Madrid, Barcelona, Milan and Venice starting on 31 October 2021

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets through 31 March 2022

With the lifting of travel restrictions and the resumption of traffic to numerous destinations, Air France is increasing capacity for the winter season (October 2021 – March 2022).

In this way, up to 182 destinations will be served (87 on long haul and 95 on short and medium-haul, with new routes launched on all continents.

Long-haul: continued resumption of network operations and an increased “leisure” offer

This winter, Air France will add four destinations to its network on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle:

Zanzibar (Tanzania): 2 weekly flights as a continuation of flights to Nairobi as from 18 October 2021

(Oman): 3 weekly flights as from 31 October 2021 Colombo (Sri Lanka): 3 weekly flights as from 1st November 2021

Air France will also resume its flights to stations that have been closed since the beginning of the Covid crisis – Fortaleza (Brazil, 3 weekly flights as from 22 October 2021), Mahé (Seychelles, 2 weekly flights as from 23 October 2021), Cape Town (South Africa, 3 weekly flights as from 31 October 2021), Hong Kong (China, 1 weekly flight as from 5 November 2021), and Seattle (USA) 3 weekly flights as from 6 December 2021). Flights to Port-Louis (Mauritius) already resumed on 5 October 2021, with 7 weekly flights.

Following the announcement to lift travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers expected in November 2021, Air France will progressively increase its capacity to and from the USA, where it serves 11 destinations (New York JFK, Boston, Washington DC, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, Miami, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles) with up to 100 weekly flights. By March 2022, Air France expects to return to a capacity equivalent to approximately 90% of its capacity in 2019 (compared to 50% in summer 2019) by adding frequencies to key destinations such as New York, Miami or Los Angeles, and by using larger capacity aircraft.

On its long-haul network, Air France will also connect Paris-Orly to Saint Martin with 3 weekly flights, with effect from 4 December 2021. This service will be in addition to the flights departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, with a total of 10 weekly flights operated to this destination. Saint Martin will thus join Cayenne, Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France and Saint-Denis de la Réunion in the list of destinations offered by Air France on departure from the two Paris airports, facilitating connections throughout the company’s short, medium and long-haul network.

Finally, Air France will be expanding its Caribbean Regional Network with two new destinations on departure from Pointe-à-Pitre –

Montreal (Canada): 2 weekly flights as from 23 November 2021

​Medium-haul: the launch of the Air France Airbus A220 and seasonal routes

The winter season will be marked by the entry into commercial service of the Air France Airbus A220, the new jewel in the airline’s short and medium-haul fleet. This new aircraft, which is more environmentally friendly with 20% less CO2 emissions and a noise footprint reduced by 34%1, will start operating on 31 October to Berlin (Germany), Madrid, Barcelona (Spain), Milan and Venice (Italy), then later in the winter to Bologna, Rome (Italy), Lisbon (Portugal) and Copenhagen (Denmark).

At the same time, Air France will continue to diversify its short and medium-haul network with two new destinations on departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle:

Tenerife (Canary Islands, Spain): 2 weekly flights as from 1 November 2021

The routes operated this summer between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Seville (Spain), Las Palmas (Canary Islands, Spain), Palma de Mallorca (Balearic Islands, Spain), Tangiers (Morocco), Faro (Portugal), Djerba (Tunisia) and Krakow (Poland) will also be extended for the 2021 winter season.

On departure from Paris-Orly, Air France is launching a service to Berlin (Germany) on 31 October, with one daily flight in addition to the service from Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Days of operation, schedules and fares are available for consultation at airfrance.fr.

This flight schedule is subject to change according to travel restrictions.

Before travelling, Air France invites its customers to check the travel restrictions and the documents required on arrival at their destination. For more information, go to airfrance.traveldoc.aero.

Fully modifiable and refundable tickets until 31 March 2022

As part of its commercial policy, Air France is currently offering fully modifiable tickets for travel until 31 March 2022. Customers can modify2 their reservation free of charge, or request a refundable credit voucher3 if they no longer wish to travel.

Over 130 routes eligible for the Ready To Fly travel document verification service

In July this year, Air France launched Ready To Fly, a free and optional service allowing customers to request and receive confirmation that they have all the health documents required for their trip before going to the airport. This saves considerable time on the day of departure, while ensuring a smoother boarding process and avoiding multiple checks.

Ready To Fly is now available on over 130 routes from 65 airports on the Air France network.

1 Compared to the aircraft it is replacing, the Airbus A318 and A319.

2 Modifications – possibility of changing the date and/or destination of your ticket regardless of the fare conditions until the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the price of the new ticket is higher, the fare difference will be charged to the customer.

3 Refunds – possibility of requesting a ticket refund up to the day of departure of the 1st flight. If the fare conditions of your ticket do not allow a refund, a credit voucher valid for one year will be issued, the refund of which can be requested at any time.