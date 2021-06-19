Air France continues to renew its fleet and welcomes ‘Aubusson’, its 10th Airbus A350

Air France welcomes its 10th Airbus A350 out of the 38 ordered

The Airbus A350 is the new jewel in Air France’s long-haul fleet. With CO2 emissions reduced by 25% compared to previous-generation aircraft, it is a powerful way of reducing the airline’s environmental footprint

Air France today took delivery of its 10th Airbus A350-900. The aircraft, registration F-HTYK, rolled off the Airbus assembly line in Toulouse and took off for Paris-Charles de Gaulle, where it will operate on the airline’s long-haul routes.

The front of the fuselage bears the name ‘Aubusson’, named after the town in the Creuse region of France, whose tapestries are famous throughout the world. Since 2019 and the delivery of the first Airbus A350, Air France has resumed the legendary tradition of naming its aircraft after French cities. Aubusson is the 46th city to be honoured in this way.

In a few days’ time, ‘Aubusson’ will be joined at Paris-Charles de Gaulle by ‘Cannes’, Air France’s 11th Airbus A350.

Renewing the Air France fleet, a powerful way of reducing its environmental footprint

With the Airbus A350-900, Air France is accelerating the change towards more sustainable air transport, in line with its HORIZON 2030 commitments.

The latest-generation A350 consumes 25% less fuel than previous-generation aircraft (i.e. 2.5 litres per passenger per 100 kilometres) thanks in particular to the use of 67% lighter materials: 53% composites and 14% titanium. Its noise footprint is also reduced by 40%.

Between now and 2025, Air France will take delivery of 38 Airbus A350s to modernise its long-haul fleet.

The renewal of the short and medium-haul fleet will begin in September, with the delivery of the first of the 60 Airbus A220s ordered by Air France.

A new definition of comfort

The Air France Airbus A350 has 324 seats, with 34 in the Business cabin, 24 in the Premium Economy cabin and 266 in the Economy cabin.

On board, customers enjoy:

a spacious and quiet cabin,

windows that are 30% larger,

an optimised air pressure system providing a more comfortable cabin atmosphere with regularly renewed cabin air,

lighting adapted to the different flight phases.

In Business, the seat turns into a real 2 metre-long lie-flat bed, guaranteeing restful sleep. In Premium Economy, the brand new “Recliner” seat is 48cm wide and reclines to 124°. In Economy, the seat has been redesigned for even more comfort, with a reinforced ergonomic seat cushion, a 118° seat recline, as well as a 79-cm seat pitch. Each cabin features large individual High Definition touch screens.

To stay connected on board the Airbus A350, customers have access to the inflight Wi-Fi service Air France CONNECT.