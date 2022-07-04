Air France continues to renew its fleet and takes delivery of its 10th Airbus A220-300

Welcome to “Auvers-sur-Oise”, the 10th Air France Airbus A220-300

1 billion euros invested in fleet renewal each year to improve the company’s economic and environmental performance

Air France continues to integrate latest-generation aircraft, with an improved economic and environmental performance, into its fleet.

By 2030, these aircraft will make up 70% of the Air France fleet – compared to 7% today – thanks to an ambitious investment plan of one billion euros per year.

The tenth A220-300

Today, the company has reached a symbolic milestone, with the arrival of its 10th Airbus A220-300, the latest jewel in its medium-haul fleet.

The aircraft, with registration number F-HZUJ, left the Airbus assembly line in Mirabel (Quebec) to join Paris-Charles de Gaulle, where it will operate the company’s short and medium-haul flights.

It will operate its first commercial flight to Venice on 5th July 2022 (Air France flight AF1126).

The aircraft sports its new name “Auvers-sur-Oise” at the front of its fuselage, in reference to the town north of Paris which is internationally known for the landscape and impressionist painters Paul Cézanne, Camille Corot and Vincent Van Gogh. The Dutch painter spent his last days in Auvers-sur-Oise during a period of intense creativity.

Since 2019 and the delivery of its first Airbus A350, Air France has revived the tradition of naming its aircraft after French towns. Auvers-sur-Oise is the 96th town to be honoured on the company’s aircraft.

Between now and the end of 2025, 60 A220-300s will gradually replace some of Air France’s medium-haul aircraft. With up to 15 deliveries scheduled each year, this is the fastest fleet integration of an aircraft in the history of Air France.

An aircraft boasting an improved economic and environmental performance

The most innovative and efficient single-aisle aircraft in its category, the Airbus A220-300 is perfectly suited to Air France’s short and medium-haul network. It provides a cost reduction per seat of 10% compared to the Airbus A318 and A319 and stands out for its energy efficiency, consuming 20% less fuel than the aircraft it replaces and its CO2 emissions are also reduced by 20%. Its noise footprint is also 34% lower.

These characteristics will play a decisive role in reducing Air France’s environmental footprint and achieving its sustainable development objectives.

Within the framework of its “Air France ACT” programme, the company is targeting a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 2030 compared to 2019. This target excludes so-called “offsetting” actions in order to exclusively take into account measures that strictly reduce direct and indirect emissions.

Heading for Europe

This summer, the Air France Airbus A220-300 serves Berlin, Hamburg and Munich (Germany), Milan-Linate, Milan-Malpensa, Bologna, Rome, Naples and Venice (Italy), Barcelona, Valencia and Madrid (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Copenhagen (Denmark), Athens (Greece), Helsinki (Finland), Vienna (Austria), Warsaw (Poland) and Stockholm (Sweden) on departure from the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Optimal comfort on board

This aircraft has 148 seats, in a 3-2 seat configuration offering 80% of customers a window or aisle seat. The seat is the widest in the market for single-aisle aircraft. It is reclining and features an adjustable headrest, leather upholstery and an ergonomic seat cushion for enhanced comfort. A wide solid tray table, cup holder, a pouch for storing magazines and books, individual USB A and C ports and a tablet or smartphone holder integrated into the backrest complete the package.

The cabin, the most spacious and brightest in its category, is decorated in the Air France signature colours – shades of blue, a strong presence of white providing light and contrast, and a hint of red symbolising the airline’s excellence and know-how. The central aisle is particularly wide, allowing customers to move about at ease. The carpet revisits the traditional ornamental herringbone pattern, symbolising the emblematic Haussmann-inspired world of Parisian apartments. Large panoramic windows provide natural light for the duration of the trip. Finally, the spacious baggage racks are easy to access.