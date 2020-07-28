Air France assists its customers for Covid-19 tests



Air France has set up a partnership with the laboratories Synlab and Biogroup to assist customers who need to take the COVID-19 detection test requested by certain authorities before their departure.

For travel to the French overseas departments and territories, a negative Covid-19 test dating less than 72 hours before the flight is required for all customers. The test is free of charge at Synlab and Biogroup partner laboratories, upon presentation of an Air France flight ticket (prescription not required).

Since July 26, screening in France is covered by health insurance without a prescription, whatever your destination.

To all other destinations requiring a recent negative Covid-19 test, the test is at the customer’s expense.

To make an appointment, click here to consult the list of Synlab partner laboratories in France. Synlab is committed to ensuring Air France customers can take a test within a timeframe compatible with their flight. However, customers are invited to make an appointment as soon as they can and to take the test 72 hours before their flight. Results are provided within 48 hours.

To find a laboratory which does not require an appointment, click here to consult the list of BioGroup laboratories in the Paris region.

Check for travel restrictions

Throughout the world, countries are opening up their borders very progressively and the situation may change rapidly. The authorities of some countries require passengers to fill in travel forms, quarantine on arrival, a recent negative COVID-19 test or medical certificates. To find out more, Air France invites its customers to consult the airfance.fr, TravelDoc or IATA websites before their trip.

The list of laboratories is provided for information purposes only. Air France declines all responsibility for the conditions and consequences of taking the test.

July 28th, 2020