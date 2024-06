Air France announces new winter service to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Air France is expanding its long-haul network with a new route to Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, starting November 18, 2024. The route operates 3 times a week (Mondays, Wednesdays, Saturdays) as an extension of their existing Paris-Zanzibar service.

Flights will be operated using Airbus A350-900 aircraft with Business, Premium Economy, and Economy cabins.

This replaces their previous Paris-Zanzibar-Dar Es Salaam route. Dar Es Salaam remains accessible via codeshare flights with KLM. Air France and KLM will offer coordinated schedules providing more flexibility for travellers.

Kilimanjaro features several attractions for tourists, including its status as Africa’s highest mountain and its proximity to safari destinations.