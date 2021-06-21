Air France and SNCF to operate an additional 7 “Train + Air” services

For over 25 years, Air France and SNCF French Railways have been offering their customers a service allowing them to combine train and air travel in the same reservation. Called “Train + Air”, it is used every year by more than 160,000 customers to and from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports.

As of today, Air France customers can book a combined “Train + Air” trip on 7 additional routes, for travel as from 19 July 2021:

between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Aix-en-Provence TGV, Bordeaux Saint-Jean, Marseille Saint-Charles and Montpellier Saint-Roch;

between Paris-Orly (via Massy TGV station) and Avignon TGV, Marseille Saint-Charles and Valence TGV.

This extension of this network increases the number of stations offered by Air France as part of the “Train + Air” service to 18: Aix-en-Provence TGV, Angers Saint-Laud, Avignon TGV, Bordeaux Saint-Jean, Champagne-Ardenne TGV, Le Mans, Lille Europe, Lorraine TGV, Lyon Part-Dieu, Marseille Saint-Charles, Montpellier Saint-Roch, Nantes, Nimes, Poitiers, Rennes, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, Strasbourg and Valence TGV.

Thanks to “Train + Air”, customers have a single reservation for their entire journey and a guaranteed seat on the next available flight or TGV INOUI train, free of charge, if their flight or train arrives late.

As part of the Flying Blue frequent flyer programme, they also earn Miles on the rail leg. In addition, Air France customers travelling in the La Première or Business cabin also travel in first class on SNCF trains.

Digital tests on the CDG and/or Massy TGV – Lille and CDG and/or Massy TGV – Strasbourg routes

To make this combined “Train + Air” journey even simpler, Air France and SNCF are currently testing a new, fully digitalized service, for customers departing from Lille Europe and Strasbourg who have a connection on an Air France flight at Paris-Charles de Gaulle or Paris-Orly.

Customers can check in online at airfrance.fr before departure for their entire trip, including the train leg, and no longer need to collect their ticket from the station on the day of departure. If these tests are conclusive, this service could be deployed on all “Train + Air” services as of 2022.

Vincent Etchebehere, VP Sustainability and New Mobilities – Air France said: “Air France is committed to reducing its CO2 emissions on its domestic network by 50% by 2024. Regularly enhancing our Train + Air offer allows us to continue to develop intermodality, one of the key elements in meeting this commitment, while offering travel opportunities to the entire world from all French regions.”

Jérôme Laffon, Chief Marketing Officer – Voyages SNCF, said: “Our priority is to enable French and international tourists to travel with complete peace of mind on their entire trip. The development of Train + Air enables us to meet this objective. Faced with the current climate emergency, it also offers an efficient, low-carbon alternative to the longer and more tedious journeys made by car to reach an airport.”