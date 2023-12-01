Air France and SNCF to operate 8 additional “Train + Air” services for a total of 41

For almost 30 years, Air France and SNCF French Railways have offered their customers a service allowing them to combine rail and air transport in the same reservation.

So far, the “Train + Air” service offered 33 connections to/from Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly (via the TGV Massy station). It continues to grow, with the addition today of 8 additional connections to/from:

A ix-en-Provence, Arras, Laval and Lille Flandres [1]: to Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports.

[1]: to Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly airports. Perpignan : to Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport

This network extension increases the number of routes offered by Air France as part of the “Train + Air” service to 41, departing from 22 stations: Aix-en-Provence TGV, Angers Saint-Laud, Arras, Avignon TGV, Bordeaux Saint-Jean, Champagne-Ardenne TGV, Le Mans, Laval, Lille Europe, Lille Flandres, Lorraine TGV, Lyon Part-Dieu, Marseille Saint-Charles, Montpellier Saint-Roch, Nantes, Nîmes, Perpignan, Poitiers, Rennes, Saint-Pierre-des-Corps, Strasbourg and Valence TGV.

Thanks to “Train + Air”, customers have a single reservation for their entire trip and a guaranteed seat on the next available flight or TGV INOUI, free of charge, if their flight or train arrives late. Since 2022, their journey has been completely digitalised: customers can now check-in online at airfrance.com before departure, for their entire journey, including the train journey.

Air France customers travelling in the La Première or Business cabin also travel in first class on SNCF trains.

In addition to this network in France, Air France and KLM offer a combined ticket service on routes departing from Brussels-Midi station (at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol) and Antwerp-Central (at Amsterdam Schiphol only).

Until now, the service to Lille was only available from Lille Europe. It is now offered from the city’s two stations.