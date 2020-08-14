Air France and its staff taking action for Lebanon

With the tragedy that has struck Lebanon in the heart of its capital, Beirut, the entire country is in a precarious situation. The explosions destroyed a large part of the city and the Lebanese people need help. Faced with this disaster, Air France and its staff wish to express their solidarity with the Lebanese people and are doing all they can to provide support.

A wave of solidarity

Staff have organized a major donation event called “Solidarity for Lebanon”. Donations, mainly comprising basic food products as well as childcare necessities, clothing, medical and hygiene supplies, are currently being collected and then forwarded and to the Air France team in Beirut, which redistributes them to local associations*. Within the company, the message has been spread far and wide. An entire network of volunteer staff is mobilizing to collect, pack and load the parcels onboard flight AF566 to Beirut. The first shipments left on Thursday 13 August. To date, close to 3 tonnes of donations have been collected at Air France Head Office, representing 282 packages. This operation will continue until further notice. At the same time, Air France employees have set up “Air France Solidarity for Lebanon” groups on social networks to post numerous messages of support and spontaneously offer their help.

Air France assists its customers travelling to Lebanon

Faced with this situation, Air France has decided to offer an additional piece of baggage free of charge to each customer with a reservation on a flight from Paris to Beirut. This offer, valid until 20 September, enables customers to take essential items to Lebanon if they so wish.

Air France remains committed to helping the Lebanese people and is maintaining its service to Beirut 3 times a week.

* Donations received by the station and the Air France Regional Division in Beirut then given to a local association.