Air France and Chalair sign a code-share agreement

Air France and Chalair have announced a code-share agreement which offers Air France customers additional travel opportunities to and from the French regions, providing them with easier access to the entire Air France network.

Effective today, this agreement concerns six routes in France operated by Chalair:

From Paris-Orly:

Agen : 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday

: 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday Limoges : 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday

: 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday Quimper: 3 daily flights from Monday to Friday, 1 flight on Saturday and 2 flights on Sunday

From Lyon:

La Rochelle via Poitiers : 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday

via : 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday Limoges : 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday

: 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday Poitiers: 2 daily flights from Monday to Friday and 1 flight on Sunday

Flights are operated by ATR 72 (70 seats) and ATR 42 (48 seats).

In particular, this code-share agreement will enable customers to benefit from seamless services from the French regions as well as baggage checked to its final destination when connecting to and from an Air France or Chalair flight.

Eligible Air France customers(1) benefit from SkyPriority services at the airport and on board flights operated by Chalair. Members of Flying Blue, the Air France-KLM frequent flyer programme, can also earn Miles and XPs.

(1) Business customers, Club 2000, Platinum and Gold members of the Air France-KLM Flying Blue frequent flyer programme.

January 16th, 2020