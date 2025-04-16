Home Air France KLM Group Air France Air France adds Phuket to Winter 2025-26 schedule with new nonstop flights...

Air France adds Phuket to Winter 2025-26 schedule with new nonstop flights from Paris

By
André Orban
-
0
0

Starting November 27, 2025, Air France will launch a new nonstop route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Phuket, Thailand. The airline will operate up to three weekly flights—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Paris, and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Phuket—using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

This marks Air France’s 11th destination in Asia for the winter 2025-2026 season, reinforcing its commitment to the region amid rising demand. The new service highlights Phuket’s appeal as a vibrant destination offering beaches, culture, and adventure.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2001-2021 - Aviation24.be - FKA Luchtzak.be