Air France adds Phuket to Winter 2025-26 schedule with new nonstop flights from Paris

Starting November 27, 2025, Air France will launch a new nonstop route between Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Phuket, Thailand. The airline will operate up to three weekly flights—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Paris, and Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from Phuket—using Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

This marks Air France’s 11th destination in Asia for the winter 2025-2026 season, reinforcing its commitment to the region amid rising demand. The new service highlights Phuket’s appeal as a vibrant destination offering beaches, culture, and adventure.