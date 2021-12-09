After KLM, Air France also signs codeshare agreement with ITA Airways

Air France and KLM have signed new codeshare agreements with Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) Airways. The commercial partnership will offer additional travel opportunities and open up 12 ITA destinations in Italy and Southern Europe for the Air France and KLM customers, as where ITA customers will be able to book tickets to a large variety of Air France and KLM destinations in Europe, including the United Kingdom and Scandinavia. Air France, KLM and ITA will facilitate transfers for passengers to connecting flights at their hubs at Paris Charles de Gaulle, Amsterdam Schiphol and Rome Fiumicino. Customers will be able to fly seamlessly to the destination of their choice with one single ticket, checking in at the airport of departure, and collecting their checked-through baggage upon arrival at their final destination.

The agreement is effective for KLM as of 1 December and for Air France as of 9 December 2021, for travelling as of 13 December 2021.

Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM said: “We are very pleased to have reached a codeshare partnership with ITA, the latest member of the SkyTeam alliance, less than 2 months after its first flight. Italy is a key market for our group, and joining forces with the new Italian flag carrier will create more opportunities for the passengers of our respective airlines, offering a seamless service to a worldwide network of about 250 unique destinations via our hubs in Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol. We have great ambitions with ITA and we see this milestone as the first step towards broader cooperation”.

Air France and KLM passengers will be able to fly with ITA to 12 Southern European destinations via Rome Fiumicino: Bari, Brindisi, Catania, Genoa, Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Lamezia Terme, Turin, Trieste and Venice (Italy), Valletta (Malta), and Tirana (Albania).

Subject to US Governmental Approval, the partnership will be expanded to an extensive choice of US destinations in the near future.

Air France and KLM currently connect Paris and Amsterdam to Italy with about 350 weekly flights to/from Bari, Bologna, Catania, Florence, Genoa, Milan (Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport), Naples, Rome, Turin and Venice.

Roissy, 9 December 2021