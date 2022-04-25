A new Air France La Première comfort kit

Air France is offering a new comfort kit to each of its La Première customers. Inspired by a writing set, this elegant and timeless gift box is available in two colours that are characteristic of this prestigious travel suite – Air France red and pearl grey. The topstitching and embossed winged seahorse emblem, the company’s historic symbol, are a discreet nod to the designer codes of the La Première suites.

To create this kit, Air France has teamed up with the French beauty brand Sisley, already present in the company’s La Première lounge, to offer guests a genuine moment of well-being during the flight. Intended as a customized and tailor-made offer for guests, the kit encloses a range of five products carefully selected by the pioneering phyto-cosmetology company to offer a choice of two beauty care rituals –

• an anti-age replenishing beauty care ritual;

• an anti-age moisturising beauty care ritual.

The kit contains the following beauty products (sample size) –

A black rose cream mask;

A hydrating booster serum;

An anti-age hydration booster moisturising serum;

A black rose water balm;

An All day, All year anti-age day cream.

This kit also contains a La Première pen, a wooden comb, earplugs and a night mask that can be taken home after the flight.

Air France La Première, a designer travel experience

On departure from Paris-Charles de Gaulle, the La Première cabin is available on flights to New York-JFK, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Washington-DC (USA), Mexico City (Mexico), Abidjan (Côte d’Ivoire), Johannesburg (South Africa), Dubai (United Arab Emirates) and Sao Paulo (Brazil).

With La Première, Air France provides a unique and tailored travel experience for customers attentive to the smallest details. As soon as they arrive at Paris-Charles de Gaulle, La Première guests are welcomed in a dedicated lounge. Designed by the architect Didier Lefort, the lounge features a new Sisley beauty care centre. The La Première Sisley beauty institute offers customers Sisley’s extensive expertise in a range of beauty treatments that can be adapted in line with the amount of time customers have available in the lounge. Each of our La Première customers receives a complimentary 30-minute beauty care ritual from four express botanical face treatments. Our lounge guests also have access to a range of complementary facial and body treatments lasting from one to one and a half hours. This range includes a treatment exclusively developed by Sisley for Air France – La Première anti-jet-lag treatment. A genuine moment of pleasure and well-being celebrating the French art of travel.

Onboard the Boeing 777-300, each La Première suite has a wide seat that transforms into a horizontal bed more than two metres long, providing optimum relaxation. With Michelin-starred menus signed by Anne-Sophie Pic, a carefully selected wine and champagne list, a wide choice of entertainment on high-definition screens and attentive service, all guests travel in optimum conditions of comfort.

25 April 2022