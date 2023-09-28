A 90th anniversary collection by Air France at Galeries Lafayette (and on-line)!

A unique “Croisière” tote bag by Air France and Delsey

Air France has once again teamed up with its partner Delsey to offer a limited edition of tote bags bearing the words “Avant, j’étais un toboggan Air France” (I used to be an Air France emergency slide). Made in France using innovative methods, each bag is unique and made from recycled material from the airline’s former emergency slides. “Croisière” collection, limited edition, available in yellow and grey, 180 euros.

A glittery Vanessa Bruno tote bag in Air France colours

Air France has teamed up with Vanessa Bruno to redesign the glittery tote bag, the emblem of the famous French brand. Fitted with a zip and large handles, it comes in the company’s signature colours. Made near Paris from locally sourced materials, it comes with a matching, hard-wearing compact pochette, perfect for every trip. L-size tote bag in ultra-resistant navy blue cotton canvas embellished with sequins and matching sequin canvas pochette, available in three sequin colours, 240 euros.

A Brun de Vian-Tiran shawl to celebrate the Air France Concorde

Air France has chosen the bicentenary French manufacturer Brun de Vian-Tiran to design a shawl revisiting the colours of the Concorde cabin interior of 1994. This iconic cabin, designed by the famous French designer Andrée Putman, marked the airline’s history with its modern and timeless style. To create this exceptional item, a tribute to the “goddess of design”, the manufacturer selected the finest merino wool in its workshops in Provence, then followed an unchanged manufacturing process in 15 stages. “Concorde” merino wool shawl, size 100 x 200 cm, 239 euros.

A Cherbourg umbrella adorned with the winged seahorse

By teaming up with Le parapluie de Cherbourg, Air France has come up with an exclusive edition of the “Le Voyageur” model. Each umbrella is embroidered tone-on-tone with the winged seahorse, the airline’s historic symbol. This automatic, telescopic umbrella is ideal for those rainy days. Handmade using French expertise, the Cherbourg umbrella is wind-tunnel tested to validate its resistance while preserving its beauty. “Le Voyageur” navy blue Cherbourg umbrella, Air France edition, sold with its cover, 224 euros.

Set of two anniversary Bernardaud mugs

Since the inauguration of its “Parisien Spécial” service in 1953 and right up to the present day in the La Première cabin, Bernardaud has been designing the exceptional tableware used by Air France. The company has called on this great French designer to offer a delicate and refined anniversary creation, made in Limoges which pays tribute to the expertise and elegance shared for many years by both companies. Set of two mugs, Limoges porcelain, 217 euros.

Vintage Air France bag

Reissued in its original format, this overnight bag was given to passengers travelling in First Class during stopovers in the 1950s. Non-stop international flights were non-existent at the time. For example, it took more than a day to get from Paris to Hong Kong! Vintage Air France shoulder bag, 49 euros.

Original tableware by Jean Picart Le Doux in aid of the Air France Foundation

For the first time in its history, Air France has brought out a collection of original tableware designed by painter Jean Picart Le Doux and used on board its La Première and Business cabins from 1966 to 2000. All profits from the sale of these items will be donated to the Air France Foundation, which has been committed to helping children throughout the world for 30 years. Limited edition boxed set of 4 dinner plates or 4 soup plates, 150 euros.

A collection of 90th anniversary items

Air France is offering a range of chic, practical and affordable items in the colours of its 90th anniversary: a flat zipped cotton toiletry bag (25 euros), a recycled leather baggage tag (15 euros), a mug (17 euros), cotton tote bags made in France (from 18 euros), magnets made in France (5 euros) and fabric flame key rings, identical to those used on the ground by pilots and mechanics (5 euros). The company is also reissuing its most famous vintage posters in 50 x 70 format (45 euros) and in postcard or notebook sets (from 19 euros). Models of aircraft from the past to the present are also available, from the Caravelle to the Airbus A350 (from 99 euros).