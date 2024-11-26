Air France/KLM partners with Kolet for affordable eSIM connectivity worldwide

Air France and KLM now offer eSIM-enabled internet access in 190+ countries via start-up Kolet. Customers enjoy discounted data plans, a free 1GB trial, and Flying Blue Miles with purchases. eSIMs ensure seamless connectivity abroad without roaming fees.

Air France and KLM, in partnership with Kolet, a French start-up specialising in eSIM technology, are offering their customers a connectivity solution available in more than 190 countries at preferential rates.

The airlines’ customers can select a prepaid data plan and quickly obtain mobile data even before take-off. Kolet works with the world’s best mobile networks in over 190 countries, guaranteeing competitive prices, and a seamless connection ending the risk of international roaming charges linked to using the internet abroad.

With this new partnership between Air France, KLM and Kolet, all customers benefit from a non-binding trial offer, with up to 1GB of free data, valid for two days. They also benefit from an immediate 10% discount on all Kolet connectivity plans.